Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $162.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.30 and a 200-day moving average of $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

