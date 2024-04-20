Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stake Cut by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H stock opened at $146.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.49. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $96.77 and a 12 month high of $161.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 75,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.47, for a total value of $11,957,670.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,737,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,077,803 shares of company stock worth $325,526,849 over the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

H has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

