Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $27,270.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Marie Mendoza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,038 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $17,863.98.

On Monday, March 4th, Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $27,075.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $18.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTOS

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.