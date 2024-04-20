Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Sells $28,300.68 in Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $28,300.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,296.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PHR opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.28. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 38.42% and a negative return on equity of 53.33%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $256,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Phreesia by 87.9% during the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Phreesia by 41.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,148,000 after acquiring an additional 194,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

