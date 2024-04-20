International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $48,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.36. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $97.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

