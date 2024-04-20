iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $118.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

