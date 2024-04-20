iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

ACWI opened at $104.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.22.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

