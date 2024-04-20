iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 74,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWR stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

