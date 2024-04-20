J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $200.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $218.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBHT. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stephens reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $160.07 and a 1 year high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total transaction of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,090.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,400,000 after buying an additional 80,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after buying an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after buying an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,186,000 after buying an additional 62,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

