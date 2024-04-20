Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.9% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $22,821,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $147.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $356.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.92%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.86.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

