JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.8% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,308.3% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

Shares of JPM opened at $185.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

