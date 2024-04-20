Karen K. Pepping Purchases 3,571 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
UL Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %
NYSE:ULS opened at $33.85 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.
