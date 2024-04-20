Karen K. Pepping Purchases 3,571 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

UL Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ULS opened at $33.85 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

