Kelly Rodriques Sells 20,803 Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 20,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $38,277.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,437,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,205,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 4th, Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $54,580.68.

On Friday, March 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $44,868.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $43,927.86.

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.02.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 129.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Forge Global by 393.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forge Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 283,682 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Forge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Forge Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,557,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 124.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,935 shares during the period. 40.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRGE shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

