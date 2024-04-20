Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Landstar System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,407,000 after buying an additional 19,920 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Landstar System by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,315,000 after buying an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.55.

In related news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LSTR opened at $170.81 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.13 and a twelve month high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.57.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

