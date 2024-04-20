Linda S. Chapin Acquires 1,785 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) EVP Linda S. Chapin purchased 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
UL Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE ULS opened at $33.85 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $35.50.
About UL Solutions
