Linda S. Chapin Acquires 1,785 Shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Stock

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) EVP Linda S. Chapin purchased 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ULS opened at $33.85 on Friday. UL Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $35.50.

About UL Solutions

See Also

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

