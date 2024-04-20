Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.62 Million Investment in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,754,000 after purchasing an additional 303,681 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FormFactor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,007,000 after purchasing an additional 224,599 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in FormFactor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,450,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 24.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after acquiring an additional 678,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,075.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $40.76 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

