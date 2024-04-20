Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 164.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 645.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.85.

NYSE GTLS opened at $148.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average is $136.72. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $184.65.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 1.00%. Chart Industries's revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

