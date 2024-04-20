Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 34,010 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Insperity worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 29.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 113.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.43.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 153.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 51.12%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

