Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,811 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $143.58 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 227.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.63.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

