Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,811 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $7,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of CLX opened at $143.58 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 227.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 761.90%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.63.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
