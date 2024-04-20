Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $11.44 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Moderna were worth $11,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after buying an additional 94,810 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6,528.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,887,000 after purchasing an additional 517,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in Moderna by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $101.41 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total value of $1,550,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,645,526.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,645,526.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $225,833.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,515,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,358,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,954 shares of company stock worth $11,533,976. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

