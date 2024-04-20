Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,905 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after buying an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $243,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,506 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,734 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $177.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.64.

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,566,306.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock valued at $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $195.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $225.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

