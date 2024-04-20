Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $7.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 12,945 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $67.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.51. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

