Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $8.12 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $91.32 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.47 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 381.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

