Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,048 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 108,803 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of SM Energy worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,373,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 123,126 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SM Energy by 90.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 80,653 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,492,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 4.20. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $53.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

