Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 59,967 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Allison Transmission worth $10,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.88.

In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $195,889.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,982.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Niekerk Teresa Van sold 6,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $467,263.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

