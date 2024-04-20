Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,484,000 after purchasing an additional 168,468 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,563,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after purchasing an additional 104,161 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,130.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,250.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,138.67. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $692.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,081,302.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

