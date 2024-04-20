Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,680 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,527,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,464 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter worth $35,214,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 83.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,099,000 after buying an additional 3,153,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $37,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNB opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -181.82%.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $696,701,292.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

DNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

