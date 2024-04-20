Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 145,963 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 145,963 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Bank of America raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

