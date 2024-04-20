Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 274 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370,621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

