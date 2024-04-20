ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 345.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

