Meitav Investment House Ltd. Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,682 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.1% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $78,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after buying an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after buying an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total value of $9,962,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,422,506.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $762.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $844.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

