Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.0% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,589 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 181,170 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,127,000 after buying an additional 61,948 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 137,495 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,704,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $399.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $275.37 and a 52 week high of $430.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 574,129 shares in the company, valued at $236,414,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $471.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.