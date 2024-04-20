Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 142.5% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 617,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 923,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 291,069 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 74,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 177.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,453 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

DIV opened at $16.93 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $605.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.67.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.