Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Trading Up 4.7%

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 209,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,033,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $345,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,649.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arsdell Stephen C. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,898.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Paul Mcandrew sold 23,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $345,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,701 shares in the company, valued at $100,649.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,260. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 132.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

