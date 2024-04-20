Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,335 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,822 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

LVS opened at $45.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 41.81% and a net margin of 13.99%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

