Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Coursera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coursera alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after purchasing an additional 570,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,039,000 after purchasing an additional 291,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $96,990.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,058,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,332,114.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $96,990.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 614,802 shares of company stock valued at $9,673,854. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COUR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on COUR

Coursera Price Performance

COUR opened at $11.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Equities analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.