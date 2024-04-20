Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $45,288,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $442.70.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS stock opened at $434.21 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $454.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The business had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

