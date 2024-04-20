NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Cassia Capital Partners LLC

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.5% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $762.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $262.25 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $844.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $622.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

