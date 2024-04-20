NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Aspire Capital Advisors LLC

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $762.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $262.25 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $844.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.23. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.30.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

