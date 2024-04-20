Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Down 9.2%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.88. 425,027 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,943,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 10.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 138.15% and a negative return on equity of 321.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 930,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,999,999.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $31,843.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,932 shares in the company, valued at $692,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summer Road LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 27,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,262,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 344,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,123 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,071,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 381,810 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

