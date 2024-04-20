PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 90.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

