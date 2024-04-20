Seascape Capital Management Raises Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 265,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,109,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 374,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 11,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock worth $186,794,151. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $185.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $533.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.81 and a fifty-two week high of $200.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

