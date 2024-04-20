SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,775 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,589 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 181,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,127,000 after purchasing an additional 61,948 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total value of $8,868,941.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,538,265.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie increased their price target on Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $399.12 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $275.37 and a 52 week high of $430.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

