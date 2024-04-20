Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.6 %

KNX stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.12%.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.