Stifel Nicolaus Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $173.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $188.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JBHT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $194.56.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $160.07 and a 12 month high of $219.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CFO John Kuhlow sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $745,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,381. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.79, for a total value of $159,689.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,090.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,432 shares of company stock worth $4,309,687. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

