Strs Ohio Acquires 266 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.25.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $250.24 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $157.72 and a 1 year high of $261.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.66 and its 200 day moving average is $224.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $225,283.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

