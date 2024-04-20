Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 11,663 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,789,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBOE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $180.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.99 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.23.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

