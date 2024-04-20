Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $163,840,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,041,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $29,745,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the first quarter worth about $18,741,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Flowserve from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.4 %

Flowserve stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.98. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

