Strs Ohio Has $2.03 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ryder System by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,666,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,245,000 after buying an additional 40,086 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Price Performance

Ryder System stock opened at $108.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on R

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.