Strs Ohio Has $2.12 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,984,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $5,074,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.80 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total transaction of $120,071.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,829,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,325 shares of company stock valued at $28,081,154. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. TD Cowen upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

